2020-2022 UIL Realignments for the greater-El Paso area

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On Monday, Feb. 3, the UIL released its district assignments and reclassifications for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. Here is how realignment affected the greater El Paso area’s football teams.

Class 6A

Americas, Coronado, Franklin, Montwood, Pebble Hills and Socorro once again make up District 1-6A. Joining them for the next two years are Eastlake and Eastwood. The Falcons are in Class 6A for the first time, while the Troopers are back up in 6A after a two-year hiatus.

Class 5A Division I

Perhaps the biggest shake-up for El Paso area football for this year’s UIL realignment comes in Class 5A DI, where Bel Air, Chapin, Del Valle and El Dorado will make up a four-team district after Eastlake and Eastwood transitioned to Class 6A. It means all four schools are guaranteed a playoff berth and makes a non-district schedule very tough; all four will be forced to play seven non-district games.

Class 5A Division II

Very little changed for the El Paso area in Class 5A DII, where there are still two districts of teams. District 1-5A DII will feature Canutillo, Hanks, Horizon, Parkland and Ysleta; Andress, Austin, Bowie, Burges, El Paso High, Irvin and Jefferson make up District 2-5A DII.

Class 4A DI

Another big change for the next two years of UIL realignment is in Class 4A DI, where Riverside has moved down from Class 5A DII. It’s a move the Rangers have wanted for awhile; they go from being one of the smallest 5A schools in Texas, to one of the largest in Class 4A. The Rangers will join District 1-4A DI, alongside Clint, Fabens, Mountain View and San Elizario.

Class 3A DII

In Class 3A DII, Anthony and Tornillo will join Alpine, Crane and Odessa Compass Academy in District 1.

For basketball and volleyball, District 1-6A is the same as it is for football: Americas, Coronado, Eastlake, Eastwood, Franklin, Montwood, Pebble Hills and Socorro. District 1-5A for basketball and volleyball will feature Andress, Austin, Bowie, Burges, Chapin, El Paso High, Irvin and Jefferson; District 2-5A will feature Bel Air, Canutillo, Del Valle, El Dorado, Hanks, Horizon, Parkland and Ysleta.

In District 1-4A for basketball and volleyball, Riverside joins the fray, as does the El Paso Young Women’s STEAM. Those two schools join Clint, Fabens, Harmony Science Academy, Mountain View and San Elizario.

Finally, in Class 3A for basketball and volleyball, Anthony and Tornillo are in District 4 alongside Alpine, Kermit and Presidio.