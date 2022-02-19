CYPRESS, Texas (KTSM) – The 2022 UIL Wrestling State Championships at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas wrapped up after two days of competition on Sunday. More than 40 local high school wrestlers from around El Paso competed in the tournament. Here are their results:

2022 UIL Boys 6A

106 pounds

2nd place: Miguel Solis, Eastwood

120 pounds

4th place: Ian Abdallah, Franklin

132 pounds

1st place: Trebor Moreno, Eastwood

138 pounds

Did not place: Elijah Molinar, Eastwood

145 pounds

6th place: Gavin Ramos, Montwood

4th place: Julian Solis, Pebble Hills

Did not place: Stephen Henderson, Franklin

170 pounds

Did not place: Hector Hinojos

182 pounds

Did not place: Jacob Armstrong, Coronado

195 pounds

Did not place: Gustavo Renteria, Pebble Hills

220 pounds

Did not place: Jose Angel Rosales, Montwood

2022 UIL Girls 6A

102 pounds

6th place: Jasmine Cortez, Coronado

Did not place: Bryanna Narvaez, Americas

110 pounds

Did not place: Vanessa Sanchez, Montwood

119 pounds

Did not place: Isabella Martinez, Pebble Hills

138 pounds

Did not place: Alexis Navarrette, Eastlake

Did not place: Angelina Tavares, Eastwood

148 pounds

3rd place: Aremie Steele, Montwood

185 pounds

Did not place: Jayanne Lopez, Pebble Hills

Did not place: Alina Fragoso, Eastwood

215 pounds

2nd place: Erica Cobos, Americas

2022 UIL Boys 5A

126 pounds

2nd place: Jayden Bustillos, Riverside

Did not place: Ronald Woo, Burges

132 pounds

Did not place: Nathaniel Lucero, Bel Air

138 pounds

Did not place: Jo`Vone Valadez, Chapin

4th place: Julian Marrufo, El Paso

145 pounds

4th place: Aaron Aragon, Andress

152 pounds

Did not place: Kavika Gonzalez, Hanks

160 pounds

Did not place: Adriel Piper, Parkland

182 pounds

Did not place: Fernando Villa, Horizon

195 pounds

Did not place: Elijah Ramirez, Bel Air

220 pounds

Did not place: Ernest Bencomo, Del Valle

285 pounds

3rd place: Daniel Sanchez, Andress

2022 UIL Girls 5A

95 pounds

Did not place: Leticia Juarez, Austin

102 pounds

2nd place: Judith Sandoval, Hanks

119 pounds

2nd place: Keilani Guillermo, Chapin

6th place: Angelica Avitia, Bel Air

128 pounds

4th place: Mattison Goss, Austin

138 pounds

Did not place: Alandria Zuniga, Burges

148 pounds

6th place: Jazmine Garcia, Ysleta

165 pounds

Did not place: Mia Perez, Del Valle

Did not place: Jazmyne Slocum, Andress

5th place: Shamiah McNezer, Chapin

215 pounds

3rd place: Leilani Sanchez, Andress