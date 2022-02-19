CYPRESS, Texas (KTSM) – The 2022 UIL Wrestling State Championships at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas wrapped up after two days of competition on Sunday. More than 40 local high school wrestlers from around El Paso competed in the tournament. Here are their results:
2022 UIL Boys 6A
106 pounds
2nd place: Miguel Solis, Eastwood
120 pounds
4th place: Ian Abdallah, Franklin
132 pounds
1st place: Trebor Moreno, Eastwood
138 pounds
Did not place: Elijah Molinar, Eastwood
145 pounds
6th place: Gavin Ramos, Montwood
4th place: Julian Solis, Pebble Hills
Did not place: Stephen Henderson, Franklin
170 pounds
Did not place: Hector Hinojos
182 pounds
Did not place: Jacob Armstrong, Coronado
195 pounds
Did not place: Gustavo Renteria, Pebble Hills
220 pounds
Did not place: Jose Angel Rosales, Montwood
2022 UIL Girls 6A
102 pounds
6th place: Jasmine Cortez, Coronado
Did not place: Bryanna Narvaez, Americas
110 pounds
Did not place: Vanessa Sanchez, Montwood
119 pounds
Did not place: Isabella Martinez, Pebble Hills
138 pounds
Did not place: Alexis Navarrette, Eastlake
Did not place: Angelina Tavares, Eastwood
148 pounds
3rd place: Aremie Steele, Montwood
185 pounds
Did not place: Jayanne Lopez, Pebble Hills
Did not place: Alina Fragoso, Eastwood
215 pounds
2nd place: Erica Cobos, Americas
2022 UIL Boys 5A
126 pounds
2nd place: Jayden Bustillos, Riverside
Did not place: Ronald Woo, Burges
132 pounds
Did not place: Nathaniel Lucero, Bel Air
138 pounds
Did not place: Jo`Vone Valadez, Chapin
4th place: Julian Marrufo, El Paso
145 pounds
4th place: Aaron Aragon, Andress
152 pounds
Did not place: Kavika Gonzalez, Hanks
160 pounds
Did not place: Adriel Piper, Parkland
182 pounds
Did not place: Fernando Villa, Horizon
195 pounds
Did not place: Elijah Ramirez, Bel Air
220 pounds
Did not place: Ernest Bencomo, Del Valle
285 pounds
3rd place: Daniel Sanchez, Andress
2022 UIL Girls 5A
95 pounds
Did not place: Leticia Juarez, Austin
102 pounds
2nd place: Judith Sandoval, Hanks
119 pounds
2nd place: Keilani Guillermo, Chapin
6th place: Angelica Avitia, Bel Air
128 pounds
4th place: Mattison Goss, Austin
138 pounds
Did not place: Alandria Zuniga, Burges
148 pounds
6th place: Jazmine Garcia, Ysleta
165 pounds
Did not place: Mia Perez, Del Valle
Did not place: Jazmyne Slocum, Andress
5th place: Shamiah McNezer, Chapin
215 pounds
3rd place: Leilani Sanchez, Andress