16th-ranked Chapin remains undefeated with convincing win over rival Andress

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Now, officially, the Sun City and perhaps the entire state of Texas are on notice.

Led by sophomore superstar KJ Lewis’ 39 points, the Chapin boys, ranked 16th in Class 5A in the Lone Star state, steamrolled rival Andress 79-49 on Wednesday afternoon, improving to 8-0, 4-0 in District 1-5A in the process.

Junior Manny Flores chipped in 14 points, while Christian Villegas had 12 points for Andress.

The Huskies were up 26 points at halftime thanks to their full-court pressure, but that didn’t stop head coach Rodney Lewis from laying into his team with a halftime lecture that could have convinced an innocent bystander that it was Chapin that was down by almost 30. Make no mistake, the Huskies have every intention of making a deep playoff run.

Final: No. 16 Chapin rolls over rival Andress 79-49 as @thekjlewis pours in 39 points. More highlights like this one 👀 at 6 on KTSM! pic.twitter.com/Hg9eEUKsUq — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 30, 2020

“It’s the measuring stick of District 1-5A and to beat the defending champ, you have to really beat them,” Lewis said. “If we can play 32 good minutes of good basketball against Andress, then I think we can do it against any team in the state of Texas when we try to make our run.”

The victory was also Chapin’s first win over the rival Eagles in Lewis’ time with the Huskies, spanning three seasons.”

“This game meant a lot because every time I’ve played Andress, we haven’t won,” junior guard Antwonne Holmes said. “To win by 30? If you’re going to play us, then you’re going to be scared.”

Elsewhere around El Paso on Wednesday, Class 6A’s 15th-ranked Americas Trail Blazers boys put together a dominant performance against Franklin, with Americas emerging with the 51-31 win. Jordan Hernandez led the Trail Blazers with 17 points in the win, as they remained undefeated.

Meanwhile, Austin grabbed a tough 68-61 win over Jefferson.