EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood made it about as difficult as possible on them, but 16th-ranked Americas rallied to clinch the District 1-6A championship.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, the Trail Blazers fought back for a 6-2 win in eight innings on Tuesday evening at Eastwood High School. The win gave Americas the outright district title.

The game went to extra innings tied at two. In the top of the eighth, UTRGV signee Ruben Gonzalez seared a double to left center, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position. The next batter was fellow UTRGV signee Armani Raygoza, who lined the go-ahead double to right field. Ultimately, it was a four-run inning for Americas.

Raygoza came on in relief in the seventh inning and got out of a bases loaded jam to extend the game. Then in the eighth, he got all three final outs, including a 1-3 put-out for the final out of the game.

Americas will the top seed out of District 1-6A in the Bi-District Playoffs next week.