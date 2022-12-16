EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the 13th consecutive year, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase held its 915 Showcase Combine for senior athletes on Friday.

The combine is very similar to the NFL Draft Combine, with athletes going through various speed and agility tests, as well as football drills in hope of earning scholarships from college coaches.

In 2022, the Showcase flew in 36 coaches from universities all over the country to recruit El Paso football players at the Showcase Combine. Last year, over $1.5 million in scholarship money was distributed as a result of the Combine.

At today's 13th annual @915Showcase Combine, Franklin wide receiver @Beausparks5 ran a 4.36 40-yard dash.@GardinerKlay's face says it all.



87 catches, 1,283 yards, 20 TD on offense; 64 tackles, 3 INT on defense in 2022 for Sparks. pic.twitter.com/1wdyniXKWU — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 17, 2022

“This is my baby, I love El Paso and the athletes here. I’m just paying forward what was given to me and helping these kids continue their education and continue playing the game they love,” said Ed Stansbury, who runs the Showcase every year in addition to his duties as an analyst on KTSM’s 9 Overtime.

The 915 Showcase All-Star Game will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex.