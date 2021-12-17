11th annual 915 Showcase Combine held at SAC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the 11th year in a row, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase held its senior combine on Friday.

Over 190 athletes from the El Paso are came to the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex to participate in an NFL Combine-type event. 31 different colleges and universities were there to scout the players.

The combine is the brain-child of Javier Loya, an El Paso native who is now a part-owner of the Houston Texans. The event has raised over $16 million in scholarship money for local athletes.

The Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game will be played for the first time in two years on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at the SAC.