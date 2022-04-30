EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At the UIL Region I track and field meets held around the state of Texas this weekend, 11 El Paso-area athletes in five different classifications punched tickets to state.

The state meet will be held May 12-14 in Austin, Texas. Below are the Borderland athletes that will be representing their schools at state in two weeks’ time.

Check out the kick on the final stretch of the 6A Region I 1600m by Coronado’s Luis Pastor to secure a spot at #UILState in a couple weeks. By my count, Pastor is one of 11 El Paso- area track and field competitors to advance to state.



🎥 Lennie Brooks pic.twitter.com/nzFQau2RGM — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 1, 2022

CLASS 2A

David Cruz, Fort Hancock – 3200 meters

CLASS 3A

Angel Torres, Tornillo – 1600 meters, 3200 meters

CLASS 4A

Angel “Speedy” Munoz, Riverside – Triple Jump, Long Jump, 300 meter hurdles

Christopher Moreno, San Elizario – 800 meters, 1600 meters, 3200 meters

CLASS 5A

Andrew Duarte, Andress – Discus

Charlie Bass, Andress – 200 meters

Ricardo Leyva, Horizon – High Jump

CLASS 6A

Jared Laverty, Americas – 800 meters

Luis Pastor, Coronado – 1600 meters, 3200 meters

Logan Villalva, Eastlake – Discus

Omer Ibrahim, Pebble Hills – 800 meters