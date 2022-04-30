EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At the UIL Region I track and field meets held around the state of Texas this weekend, 11 El Paso-area athletes in five different classifications punched tickets to state.
The state meet will be held May 12-14 in Austin, Texas. Below are the Borderland athletes that will be representing their schools at state in two weeks’ time.
CLASS 2A
David Cruz, Fort Hancock – 3200 meters
CLASS 3A
Angel Torres, Tornillo – 1600 meters, 3200 meters
CLASS 4A
Angel “Speedy” Munoz, Riverside – Triple Jump, Long Jump, 300 meter hurdles
Christopher Moreno, San Elizario – 800 meters, 1600 meters, 3200 meters
CLASS 5A
Andrew Duarte, Andress – Discus
Charlie Bass, Andress – 200 meters
Ricardo Leyva, Horizon – High Jump
CLASS 6A
Jared Laverty, Americas – 800 meters
Luis Pastor, Coronado – 1600 meters, 3200 meters
Logan Villalva, Eastlake – Discus
Omer Ibrahim, Pebble Hills – 800 meters