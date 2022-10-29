The 2022 NMAA New Mexico High School Football Playoff brackets were revealed on Saturday night.
Centennial (8-1, 5-0 6A District 3/4) locked down the No. 3 seed in the 6A bracket. Centennial will get a first round bye and play the winner of the No. 6 Rio Rancho and No. 11 Alamogordo game.
In 5A, Mayfield (4-6, 0-3 5A District 4) got the No. 6 seed. Mayfield will play No. 11 Santa Teresa (4-6, 1-2 5A District 3) in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Gadsden (4-6, 2-1 5A District 3) was given the No. 10 seed in the bracket and will play No. 7 Los Alamos in the first round. This is Gadsden’s first playoff appearance since 1972.
Meanwhile, Las Cruces (2-7, 1-4 6A District 3/4) and Organ Mountain (3-7, 0-5 6A District 3/4) both missed the playoffs.