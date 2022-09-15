LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – It is a big rivalry in the state of New Mexico and especially in the city of Las Cruces.

“In this city, when you graduate, you are either a Bulldawg or a Trojan.” said Las Cruces senior running back David Barela.

“They have a point but you are better off growing up a Trojan.” said Mayfield senior defensive end Woody Crawford.

When Las Cruces and Mayfield go head-to-head, it is a game that everyone in the community has their eyes on. The Bulldawgs and Trojans will clash on the gridiron for the 57th time in both school’s history on Friday night. The Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico will be the place to be.

Las Cruces has been the winners of the game dating back to 2015. Meanwhile, Mayfield still holds a one game lead in the all-time series history with a record of 29-28-1.

Now things have changed throughout the years between the two schools. Some of the games the Trojans and Bulldawgs have played against each other were big ones. The two schools have squared off before for district championships and sometimes even state championships.

Now that is not the case as this will be the third year in a row that Mayfield and Las Cruces are no longer in the same district. Mayfield is classified as a 5A school and Las Cruces is labeled as a 6A school.

Despite that, the game still carries big meaning to all those involved in it.

“The rivalry is a big part of my life to be honest. I think as a player and coach, I’ve been part of this rivalry about 30 times,” said Las Cruces football head coach Mark Lopez. “We played when it has been quote-on-quote meaningless, we’ve played when it’s been for district championships, we played for when it has been for state championships and they all have been equally important to be honest. It is an opportunity to go out there for this 2022 team to leave their legacy.”

“They are always our top rivals whether we are in their division or not,” said Mayfield football head coach Michael Bradley. “We are excited, the school is excited about it and we are anxious to get this thing going.”

Las Cruces and Mayfield will play each other on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.