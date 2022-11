EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 17 local high schools from the borderland are set to play in bi-district round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

Here’s a look at the bi-district round schedule:

CLASS 6A

Division I Bracket

Odessa Permian-Pebble Hills, Friday, 4 p.m. MT, SISD’s Student Activities Complex

Franklin-Midland Legacy, Thursday, 7 p.m. MT, Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Division II Bracket

San Angelo Central-Eastwood, Friday, 6:30 p.m. MT, Trooper Stadium at Eastwood High School

Eastlake-Frenship, Friday, 4:30 p.m. MT, Frenship High School

CLASS 5A

Division I Bracket

Abilene High-Del Valle, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Conquest Stadium at Del Valle High School

Amarillo High-Parkland, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Matador Stadium at Parkland High School

Bel Air-Lubbock Cooper, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, First United Park

Ysleta-Amarillo Tascosa, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Dick Bivins Stadium

Division II Bracket

Amarillo Palo Duro-Canutillo, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Canutillo High School

Abilene Cooper-Andress, Thursday, 4:00 p.m. MT, Andress High School

Chapin-Wichita Falls Rider, Friday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Memorial Stadium

El Paso High-Abilene Wylie, Thursday, 5:00 p.m. MT, Abilene Wylie High School

CLASS 4A

Division I Bracket

Big Spring-Riverside, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Fort Stockton

Andrews-Austin, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Alpine

Bowie-Lubbock Estacado, 6:00 p.m. MT, Midland

Irvin-Brownwood, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Odessa

Division II Bracket

Mountain View-Seminole, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. MT, Artesia

Over in New Mexico, a trio of teams remain alive in the playoffs.

Class 6A Quarterfinals

Rio Rancho-Centennial, Friday, 7:00 p.m. MT, Field of Dreams

Class 5A Quarterfinals

Mayfield-Piedra Vista, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. MT,

Gadsden-Roswell, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. MT, Wool Bowl