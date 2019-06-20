Hernaiz inks big league contract with Orioles

Former Americas High School baseball standout Darell Hernaiz is officially a professional baseball player. Hernaiz signed his big league contract on Thursday with the Baltimore Orioles.

It has been an eventful two weeks for the power hitting shortstop, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month. He was expected to sign with the Orioles organization and forgo playing college baseball at Texas Tech all along, but it took a little bit longer than he would have hoped for.

Hernaiz has been in Baltimore with members of the Orioles’ front office for over a week now. The two sides were able to come to an agreement on Thursday.

Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports Hernaiz’s signing bonus is for $400,000, which is in the ballpark of the estimated slot value ($402,000) for pick No. 138 in the draft.

Hernaiz will begin his professional career in the Gulf Coast League [GCL] with the Orioles Rookie ball team.

“They are rebuilding right now, so hopefully I am part of that,” said Hernaiz. “I want to develop, get better and be there one day to bring them back up to the top where they belong.”

The GCL Orioles will play their first game on Monday, June 24 against the GCL Braves in Sarasota, Floirda.