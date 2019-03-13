Hanks performs for scouts at NMSU Pro Day Video

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) - Former New Mexico State linebacker Terrill Hanks put on a show for scouts at NMSU's Pro Day on Tuesday.

Looking to improve upon a disappointing showing at the NFL Combine earlier this year, Hanks did well in front of 16 NFL scouts. He did not run the 40-yard dash again at Pro Day, after hurting his hamstring in that event at the Combine.

A potential third round draft pick, Hanks has the chance to be the highest-drafted Aggie of all time if he goes that high.

Playing through injuries much of 2018, Hanks still racked up over 100 tackles in his senior season at NMSU.