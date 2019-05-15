Gonzales named semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award

On Wednesday, USA Baseball named the 25 semifinalists for its Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the best amateur player in the country. An incredible sophomore season has earned New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales a spot as a semifinalist for the prestigious award.
BREAKING | Some HUGE news as @Nick_Gonzales13 has been named a @USAGoldenSpikes Semifinalist!! 🏆
🗞️https://t.co/f7FXdE2ys5#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/JKUGELseJr — NM State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) May 15, 2019
Gonzales continues to prove why he is a top player collegiately being named the best second baseman in the country by Aaron Fitt and D1 Baseball during a sophomore season that features him leading the NCAA in batting average (.442), is second in runs scored (77) and on-base percentage (.537), ranks third in hits (88), as well as fourth in slugging percentage (.804), runs batted in (76) and total bases (160). The sophomore also leads the Western Athletic Conference with three hitter of the week honors during the 2019 season and was named the Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA National Player of the Month for his numbers in February.
The Vail, Ariz. was named the WAC Freshman of the Year as well as a NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball, D1 Baseball, Perfect Game and Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American in 2018, allowing the second baseman to earn a roster spot in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League to finish out the summer of 2018. He is now set to compete for the Cotuit Kettleers in the CCBL for the entirety of the 2019 summer.
Since 1978, USA Baseball has honored the top amateur baseball player in the country with the Golden Spikes Award. Following the first-ever presentation of the Award to Bob Horner of Arizona State, the Golden Spikes Award has been presented each year to the player who exhibits exceptional athletic ability and exemplary sportsmanship. Presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation, the 42nd Golden Spikes Award winner is to be announced on June 14 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
2019 Golden Spikes Award Semifinalists
Name, Class, Position, School, Conference
Hunter Bishop, Jr., OF, Arizona St., Pac-12
JJ Bleday, Jr., OF, Vanderbilt, SEC
Isaiah Campbell, RS-Jr., P, Arkansas, SEC
Reid Detmers, So., P, Louisville, ACC
John Doxakis, Jr., P, Texas A&M, SEC
Ryan Garcia, Jr., P, UCLA, Pac-12
Nick Gonzales, So., IF, New Mexico St., WAC
Emerson Hancock, So., P, Georgia, SEC
Kody Hoese, Jr., IF, Tulane, AAC
Josh Jung, Jr., IF, Texas Tech, Big 12
George Kirby, Jr., P, Elon, CAA
Asa Lacy, So., P, Texas A&M, SEC
Jake Mangum, Sr., OF, Mississippi St., SEC
Alek Manoah, Jr., P, West Virginia, Big 12
Austin Martin, So., IF, Vanderbilt, SEC
Jackson Rutledge, So., P, San Jacinto, Region XIV
Adley Rutschman, Jr., C, Oregon St., Pac-12
T.J. Sikkema, Jr., P, Missouri, SEC
Ethan Small, RS-Jr., P, Mississippi St., SEC
Noah Song, Sr., P, Navy, Patriot
Bryson Stott, Jr., IF, UNLV, MWC
Zack Thompson, Jr., P, Kentucky, SEC
Spencer Torkelson, So., IF, Arizona St., Pac-12
Andrew Vaughn, Jr., IF, California, Pac-12
Bobby Witt Jr., HS-Sr., IF, Colleyville-Heritage High School