Gonzales named semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award

On Wednesday, USA Baseball named the 25 semifinalists for its Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the best amateur player in the country. An incredible sophomore season has earned New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales a spot as a semifinalist for the prestigious award.

Gonzales continues to prove why he is a top player collegiately being named the best second baseman in the country by Aaron Fitt and D1 Baseball during a sophomore season that features him leading the NCAA in batting average (.442), is second in runs scored (77) and on-base percentage (.537), ranks third in hits (88), as well as fourth in slugging percentage (.804), runs batted in (76) and total bases (160). The sophomore also leads the Western Athletic Conference with three hitter of the week honors during the 2019 season and was named the Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA National Player of the Month for his numbers in February.

The Vail, Ariz. was named the WAC Freshman of the Year as well as a NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball, D1 Baseball, Perfect Game and Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American in 2018, allowing the second baseman to earn a roster spot in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League to finish out the summer of 2018. He is now set to compete for the Cotuit Kettleers in the CCBL for the entirety of the 2019 summer.

Since 1978, USA Baseball has honored the top amateur baseball player in the country with the Golden Spikes Award. Following the first-ever presentation of the Award to Bob Horner of Arizona State, the Golden Spikes Award has been presented each year to the player who exhibits exceptional athletic ability and exemplary sportsmanship. Presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation, the 42nd Golden Spikes Award winner is to be announced on June 14 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

2019 Golden Spikes Award Semifinalists

Name, Class, Position, School, Conference

Hunter Bishop, Jr., OF, Arizona St., Pac-12

JJ Bleday, Jr., OF, Vanderbilt, SEC

Isaiah Campbell, RS-Jr., P, Arkansas, SEC

Reid Detmers, So., P, Louisville, ACC

John Doxakis, Jr., P, Texas A&M, SEC

Ryan Garcia, Jr., P, UCLA, Pac-12

Nick Gonzales, So., IF, New Mexico St., WAC

Emerson Hancock, So., P, Georgia, SEC

Kody Hoese, Jr., IF, Tulane, AAC

Josh Jung, Jr., IF, Texas Tech, Big 12

George Kirby, Jr., P, Elon, CAA

Asa Lacy, So., P, Texas A&M, SEC

Jake Mangum, Sr., OF, Mississippi St., SEC

Alek Manoah, Jr., P, West Virginia, Big 12

Austin Martin, So., IF, Vanderbilt, SEC

Jackson Rutledge, So., P, San Jacinto, Region XIV

Adley Rutschman, Jr., C, Oregon St., Pac-12

T.J. Sikkema, Jr., P, Missouri, SEC

Ethan Small, RS-Jr., P, Mississippi St., SEC

Noah Song, Sr., P, Navy, Patriot

Bryson Stott, Jr., IF, UNLV, MWC

Zack Thompson, Jr., P, Kentucky, SEC

Spencer Torkelson, So., IF, Arizona St., Pac-12

Andrew Vaughn, Jr., IF, California, Pac-12

Bobby Witt Jr., HS-Sr., IF, Colleyville-Heritage High School