Franklin track & field standout inks with Oral Roberts Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Another El Paso student/athlete is going next level. Franklin senior Kemuel Sloan signed his National Letter of Intent to Oral Roberts on Tuesday, where he will compete for the Golden Eagles in the Summit League.

Congratulations to Kemuel Sloan on signing with Oral Roberts University!#cougarpride #cougarjumpsquad pic.twitter.com/NVgICkFhwo — Franklin Boys Track (@EpfranklinTf) May 14, 2019

Sloan competes in the triple jump and he has big plans as a Division 1 track & field athlete.

"I want to place in the conference meet my freshman year. After that, just keep getting better and better and make it to nationals," said Sloan. "I didn't think I would make it to this point, but I really grinded and had a lot of help behind me to help me get where I am today."

Sloan made tremendous strides in senior year and credits the fact that he was willing to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

"I still don't believe that I made it, but I did it with a lot of hard work," said Sloan. "Just a lot of work everyday, before meets, after meets, and putting a lot of work in."

Oral Roberts placed fourth in this year's Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships.