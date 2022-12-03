EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was the last day of the McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

Franklin played in Balboa School in the semifinals of the tournament. Franklin suffered a 54-35 defeat to Balboa School. The Cougars finished tournament play with a 3-1 record.

McDonald’s Classic 3rd Place finish for the Franklin Cougars! We are very proud of our boys. We end the tournament with a record of 3-1. Congrats to Adam Bohls and Aaron Vargas for receiving all Tournament selections. #WeAreTheWest @TXFHSCougars @EPISDathletics @McDBasketballEP pic.twitter.com/zfgepNrx27 — FHS Cougar Basketball (@FHSCougarBBall) December 3, 2022

Chapin became consolation bracket champions after a 50-38 win against Cooper International.

We appreciate playing in this competitive tournament. We are better from this experience.

Thanks again to @McDBasketballEP, The Castro Family, Wayne Thornton, @SISDAthletics, and @EHSFalconSports for the invite and hospitality.#ACC#ChickenandMentals @ChapinBoysBBall https://t.co/LMvWsALGpD — Rodney Lewis (@coachlewis40) December 3, 2022

Two El Paso teams went head-to-head on Saturday. Eastlake and Canutillo played one of the first games of the day. Canutillo picked up a 52-44 win over Eastlake. Canutillo got great play from Gio Gutierrez, who scored 26 points, and Joseph Martinez, who recorded 19 points.

In the boys’ division, Shaback Christian Academy grabbed first place in the tournament. Shabach Christian Academy beat Balboa School, 63-45.

🏆BOYS FIRST PLACE 🏆

Shabach Christian Academy

Congratulations y’all 🥳 pic.twitter.com/JQottjhG6P — McDonald's Classic Basketball Tournament (@McDBasketballEP) December 3, 2022

In the girls’ division, Lubbock Monterey captured a first place finish in the McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament. The Lady Plainsmen went 4-0 after beating Shabach Christian Academy, 66-46 in the final game of girls’ division play.

Lubbock Monterey was led by Aaliyah Chavez, one of the best sophomores in the entire country, this tournament. Chavez had 30 points in Lubbock Monterey’s 66-46 win over Shabach Christian Academy.

Chavez was named the McDonald’s Classic Girls’ Outstanding Player.

The Lady Plainsmen took 1st at the McDonald’s Classic Tournament

They defeated Shabach Christian Academy from MD, 66-46.

Aaliyah Chavez led the team with 30 points, while Ambrosia Cole had 10.

🏆All Tournament team:

Kelly Mora

Jaelyn Morrison

Ambrosia Cole

🏆MVP: Aaliyah Chavez pic.twitter.com/MOX8ctf9Wo — MHS Girls Basketball (@montereyGBB) December 4, 2022

Several local student-athletes made the McDonald’s Classic Boys’ All-Tournament Team. Adam Bohls (Franklin), Aaron Vargas (Franklin), Peyton Parker (Chapin), Mateo Lares (Eastlake), and Gio Gutierrez (Canutillo) were all selected on the All-Tournament Team.

Krystal Talavera (Pebble Hills) was the lone local student-athlete to make the McDonald’s Classic Girls’ All-Tournament Team.