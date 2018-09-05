Francisco Mejia called up to Padres as Chihuahuas begin postseason Video

El Paso Chihuahuas catcher Francisco Mejia was called up to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, one day before the Chihuahuas begin the PCL playoffs against the Fresno Grizzlies.

Mejia was acquired by the Padres in a trade in July and played 31 games with El Paso, hitting .328 with seven home runs and 23 RBI in that time. He is rated as the 15th-best prospect in all of baseball and 2nd on the Padres' prospect list. He went 0-1 with a strikeout in a pinch-hit appearance in his first game with San Diego on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, his Chihuahuas teammates are all set to begin the PCL semifinals on Wednesday evening in El Paso, as they host the Fresno Grizzlies for the first two games of a best-of-5 series. The winner plays either Oklahoma City or Memphis for the PCL championship.

El Paso has made four straight trips to the postseason and is in search of its second PCL title in the five-year history of the franchise. The Chihuahuas' ability to develop players for the big leagues, while also remaining competitive has been manager Rod Barajas' calling card.

"The fact that we've been able to produce major league talent out of here and also win baseball games even when they take our guys, we have a fresh crop of guys coming in and that's our job to make these guys better and also compete and get the most out of them," Barajas said. "I feel like we've done a pretty good job of that the last three years and we look forward to continuing to have success here."

The Chihuahuas open the postseason at home against the Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, with game two set to be played Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Games 3-5 will be played in Fresno, with games four and five only being played if necessary.