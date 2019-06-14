France picking up where he left off with Chihuahuas

El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Ty France is back in the Pacific Coast League and he has picked up right where he left off.

France, who was called up to the big leagues and made his Major League Baseball debut with the San Diego Padres in May, has homered in three consecutive games for El Paso. France was optioned to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on June 6.

While he would like to be playing baseball in San Diego, France was thankful for the opportunity to help the big league club for two months.

“Yeah, it was a lot of fun,” said France. “To finally get that dream call and to get a little taste of the big leagues, it was definitely a lot of fun.”

France played his college baseball at San Diego State University under the late Tony Gwynn. Playing in San Diego at Petco Park has always been the goal for the former Aztec, ever since being drafted by the Padres in the 2015 MLB Draft in the 34th round.

“It was a dream come true. Hopefully I can get back there at some point,” said France. “[Fernando] Tatis Jr. got healthy and they needed to open a spot for him. Andy [Green} told me I did a good job and held my own.”

As it stands, France is currently second in the Triple-A All-Star Game vote at first base. He is batting .430 with 12 home runs and 38 runs batted in with the Chihuahuas.