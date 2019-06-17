France named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Chihuahuas INF Ty France and Iowa Cubs RHP Alec Mills have been selected the Pacific Coast League’s Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of June 10-16, the League office announced Monday.

France, who was also selected the PCL Player of the Week for the week of April 15-21, hit .476 with six home runs and nine RBI while scoring 10 runs with 10 hits for the week. The San Diego State product homered in five-consecutive games from June 10 to June 15, including a two-homer game on June 14 vs. New Orleans. France also hit safely in all six games and had a four-hit, three RBI performance on June 12 vs. New Orleans.

On the season, the 24-year-old France is batting .427 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI. During the week, he led or tied for the league lead in runs scored (10, T-1st), total bases (28, T-1st), home runs (6, 1st), slugging percentage (1.333, 1st), OPS (1.910, 1st) and was second in on-base percentage (.577). France has also spent time with the parent club San Diego Padres this season, including making his Major League debut on April 26 against the Washington Nationals.

Mills, who started two games this past week for the I-Cubs, went 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA over 12.2 innings, and also led the league with a 0.87 WHIP in terms of starting pitchers with two or more starts. The University of Tennessee-Martin alum started his week tossing 6.2 innings in a 13-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on June 10. The right-hander surrendered only two earned runs on four hits while walking just one batter and striking out four. On June 16 against the Sacramento River Cats, Mills went six scoreless innings, issuing just three walks while striking out five but did not factor into the decision.

On the season, Mills is 3-2 with a 5.33 ERA in 11 games, 10 starts with 56 strikeouts. This is his second PCL Pitcher of the Week honor in his career (8/5/2018 with Iowa) and fifth overall having won twice in 2015 with the Carolina Mudcats of the High-A Carolina League, and once in the Double-A Texas League in 2016 with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.