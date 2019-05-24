Four Miners Advance to NCAA West Prelims Finals

Four Miners earned a spot in tomorrow’s finals at the NCAA West Preliminaries on Thursday.

On the men’s side, Sean Bailey was the top finisher in the second heat of the night in the 400m. The junior clocked in a winning time of 46.45, earning a spot in the finals tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. MT. He heads into the finals in ninth out of 23 runners.

Shakeem Smith was the second Miner to advance to tomorrow’s finals. The junior took the track in the fifth heat of the 400m hurdles and finished third. Smith automatically qualified with a time of 50.98. The hurdler is set to compete tomorrow at 8:15 p.m.

On the women’s side, Kimisha Chambers secured her spot in the 400m hurdles finals tomorrow (8 p.m.). The junior crossed the finish line third in the third heat with a time of 58.56.

Lilian Koech was the last Miner to move on to tomorrow’s finals in the 800m. The senior was in the fastest heat of the night and notched an automatic bid with a third-place finish. Koech posted a time of 2:05.96, finishing fourth overall in the prelims.

Freshman Roosa Yloenen finished her first season with the Orange and Blue with an 18th-place finish in the javelin. The thrower recorded a toss of 46.64m in her second attempt of the day.

Junior Karol Koncos also wrapped up his season taking the field in the hammer throw. He finished 22nd overall with a mark of 62.28m.

The top-12 qualifiers of each event will move on to the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.



Live streaming of the west preliminaries will be available on flotrack.org. For live results please visit, https://dt8v5llb2dwhs.cloudfront.net/West/index.htm



Schedule

Friday

Men’s Javelin 1 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles 4:30 p.m. (First Round)

Men’s 400m 6:45 p.m. (Quarterfinals)

Women’s 800m 7:30 p.m. (Quarterfinals)

Women’s 400m Hurdles 8 p.m. (Quarterfinals)



Saturday

Men’s Shot Put 3:45 p.m.

Women’s Triple Jump 4 p.m.

Women’s 100m Hurdles 8:05 p.m. (Quarterfinals)