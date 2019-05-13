Four El Pasoans bring home gold medals at UIL State track meet Video Video

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KTSM) - On what will forever be known as a banner day for track and field in the Sun City, four El Pasoans brought home gold medals from the UIL State track meet on Saturday.

Beginning in Class 6A, Franklin star Omajuwa Etiwe dominated the competition in the boys 400 meters, finishing first in a time of 46.51. That time is believed to be the new El Paso record in the 400. Etiwe is only a junior, and is already receiving interest from high-major collegiate programs like Oregon, Texas and LSU.

A trio of Coronado athletes had a big day at the state meet. First, Jennelle Jaeger-Darakjy won gold in the 6A girls 800 meters in 2:07.40. Jaeger-Darakjy will run at the University of Texas next year.

In the 6A boys pole vault, Grant Levesque took first place with a jump of 16'6", winning the event in a jump-off. He's headed to Rice University next fall. Finally, Liam Walsh ran well in two events, but was unable to make the podium, finishing in fourth place in the 6A boys 800 and sixth in the 1600.

In Class 4A, San Elizario's Edwin Gomez had a big day. Gomez medaled in every event in which he competed, taking first place in the 800 and third in both the 1600 and the 3200.

Multiple athletes also competed well on Friday in Austin. Eastlake's Makeia Ray finished third in the Class 5A girls high jump with a leap of 5'5". Chapin's Meghan Tualamalii was second in the 5A girls shot put with a throw that measured over 41 feet.

On the track, Hanks' Michael Abeyta ran well in two events, finishing on the podium in third place in the 5A 1600 and fourth in the 800. In the 5A boys 400, Burges' Joshua White also finished on the podium in third place.

Other competitors included Parkland's Angelina Lujan-Marrufo, who took fifth in the 5A girls 800, and Eastlake's Aerial Garcia, who finished ninth in the 5A 1600.