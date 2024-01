EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don’t expect to see Tyrin Smith return to UTEP again. On Tuesday, Smith announced his commitment to Cincinnati on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

John 13:7 #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/CUiL4cON8V — Tyrin smith (@smittyy_2) January 9, 2024 Smith established himself as one of UTEP’s best wide receivers in years past when on the field. In 2023, Smith only played in four games and finished the year with 19 catches for 191 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown against Incarnate Word on Sept. 2.

In 2022, Smith collected 1,039 receiving yards on 71 catches and had seven touchdown receptions.

You can bet Smith will be aiming to bounce back from a less than ideal season when he steps on the field for the Bearcats for the 2024 season.