Former UTEP and Americas High School running back Josh Fields is transferring to Georgia Southern, Trail Blazers head coach Patrick Melton told KTSM on Tuesday.

Fields will seek an NCAA hardship waiver, in hopes of becoming eligible to play immediately for the 2019 season. If it is not granted, he will have to redshirt and have two seasons left to play beginning in 2020.

A local product, Fields rushed for 419 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons with the Miners.