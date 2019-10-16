Former NM State star Rose drafted by XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The NM State football team’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns is headed to the XFL.



Former Aggie running back Larry Rose III was drafted by the Los Angeles Wildcats with the eighth pick in the fifth round (40th overall) of the XFL Skill Players Draft on Tuesday. He was one of 10 players scooped up by the Wildcats in Phase 1 of the 2020 XFL Draft, which is the inaugural player-selection process to fill the rosters of the eight teams of the upcoming reboot of the XFL.

Rose is one of the most decorated halfbacks in Aggie football history. He holds the all-time career record for rushing touchdowns (37) with recent Ring of Honor inductee James ‘Preacher’ Pilot and ranks second in career rushing yards (4,557).



The Fairfield, Texas, native also holds the program’s single-season records for rushing yards (1,651) and rushing yards per game (137.6), which he set during the 2015 campaign.



Rose cemented his place in Aggie history by helping the team end its 57-year bowl drought in 2017. He caught a team-high six passes for 48 yards and ran for 142 yards and a touchdown, leading NM State to a 26-20 win against Utah State in the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.