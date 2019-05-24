Live Now
Former El Dorado wide receiver commits to Tulsa

Former El Dorado wide receiver Tyquez Hampton is on the move. Hampton taking to Twitter on Thursday to commit to the University of Tulsa where he will play in the American Athletic Conference for the Golden Hurricane.

Hampton starred at El Dorado for the Aztecs and had multiple Power-5 offers coming out of high school. He ultimately decided to play and the University of Utah where he played in seven games for the Utes in 2017, mostly on special teams.

Following his freshman season, Hampton elected to transfer out of Salt Lake City and attended a junior college in 2018.

Hampton will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for Tulsa.

