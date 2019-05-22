Former Chihuahua Cody Decker homers in return to El Paso

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Reno Aces held the El Paso Chihuahuas to three hits in their 9-1 win at Southwest University Park Wednesday afternoon. The three hits matched El Paso’s lowest hit output of the season.

Chihuahuas catcher A.J. Kennedy hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his second of the year, to produce El Paso’s run. Reno hit five homers Wednesday, setting a new Chihuahuas’ season high for home runs allowed in a game. The Aces list of home runs included a pinch-hit shot by former Chihuahua Cody Decker, his 199th career minor league home run.

WELCOME BACK CODY DECKER!!@Decker6's homer is the Aces 21st in the last four games! pic.twitter.com/Q1t4aiVNMO — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 22, 2019

El Paso relievers Robert Stock and Luis Perdomo each threw a scoreless inning Wednesday. San Diego catcher Francisco Mejia went 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter in his second MLB injury rehab assignment game. The Chihuahuas won seven straight against Reno earlier this season but the Aces have claimed the first two games of the current series.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aces-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/22/579438#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579438

Team Records: Reno (19-27), El Paso (29-17)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Braden Shipley (1-1, 9.62) vs. El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (2-1, 8.16). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Reno 9 El Paso 1 - Wednesday

WP: Widener (3-3)

LP: Enns (5-3)

S: None

Time: 3:00

Attn: 9,105