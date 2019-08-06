Dallas Cowboys offer support to El Paso after tragedy

After the tragic shooting at WalMart in El Paso on Saturday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a few things to say about the situation.

The death toll is now at 22 as of Monday. 24 people were also injured on the day of the shooting.

“It’s so sad for those families and all those innocent people,” Jones said. “Obviously, we all want to think how can we make a difference in those issues. I am sure all Americans are thinking that way.”



Former UTEP quarterback Jameill Showers, now a Cowboys safety, chimed in as well.

“I saw a video at Walmart, someone was walking around with a camera phone, it was really hard to watch,” Showers said. Then I saw a lot of videos of people going and donating blood, there were lines out the door of people brining pizza for them so that shows the heart and compassion that the city has.”