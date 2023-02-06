EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in the 2022-23 season, five Borderland high school basketball teams landed spots in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Top 25 rankings.

Five El Paso high school basketball teams have landed spots on the @Tabchoops Top 25 this week.



6A Girls: @FHSLadyCougars (No. 25)

5A Girls: @BurgesGBB (No. 25)

5A Boys: @ChapinBoysBBall (No. 19)

4A Boys: @HarmonyBBB (No. 24)

3A Boys: @tornillohoops (No. 18) — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) February 6, 2023

In Class 5A boys, Chapin moved up one position from last week’s rankings as they now hold the No. 19 spot. This is the third straight week the Huskies are ranked.

In Class 4A boys, Harmony Science Academy stayed ranked No. 24, as they stayed ranked for the fourth straight week.

In Class 3A boys, Tornillo moved up a spot to be ranked No. 18. Tornillo has been ranked for six straight weeks.

In Class 6A girls, Franklin stayed put at No. 25 for the second consecutive week.

In Class 5A girls, Burges cracked the top 25 for the first time this season as they were ranked at No. 25.

