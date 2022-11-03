EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The field for the annual McDonald’s Classic basketball tournament hosted by Eastlake High School was unveiled on Wednesday.

On the girls side of the bracket, five teams make up the field, including local squad Pebble Hills. The rest of the field is stacked with talent, including Arizona Compass School, San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.), Shabach Christian Academy (Baltimore) and Lubbock Monterey.

Monterey features one of the top sophomore players in the entire country in 5’9 guard Aaliyah Chavez. She currently harbors offers from the likes of Louisville, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCLA, just to name a few. Monterey’s games in El Paso will be appointment viewing because of Chavez’s talents.

On the boys side of the bracket, there are four El Paso teams in the running. Canutillo, Chapin, Eastlake and defending champion Franklin will participate. Out-of-town teams Arizona Compass School, Balboa School (San Diego, Calif.), Cooper International Academy (Chino Hills, Calif.) and Shabach Christian will all participate.

The tournament will be held Dec. 1-3 at Eastlake.