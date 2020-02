February 14th high school basketball scores, highlights

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - At Andress, success has come in droves for a long time.

Under Jim Forbes, the Eagle boys made the Texas State Final 4 five years ago and the girls have seen success in their own right under Wadrian Wallace. This year, they're a rare 1-2 punch in Texas high school hoops; both are ranked in the top 25 and they both look more than capable of another extended playoff run.