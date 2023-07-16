TOLUCA, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez (2-1-0, 7 points) continued its great start to the 2023 Torneo Apertura season after it collected a 4-2 win over Toluca (1-1-1, 4 points) at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday.
FC Juarez’s goal scorers were Agustin Urzi (18′), Sebastian Saucedo (64′), Amaury Escoto (77′), and Aitor Garcia (90+6′) in Sunday’s match.
Toluca got goals from Robert Morales (20′) and Tiago Volpi (70′) who scored off of a penalty kick.
Urzi got things going for FC Juarez after he scored a volley off a lob from Puma Chavez in the 18th minute of the match. Urzi’s goal put Los Bravos up 1-0.
Moments later, Robert Morales took advantage of a defensive mistake by FC Juarez and tied the game at 1-1 in the 20th minute f the match. The match was tied 1-1 at the half.
In the second half, Sebastian Saucedo scored from outside the box after launching a rocket into the back of the net. Saucedo put FC Juarez up 2-1 in the 64th minute.
In the 67th minute, Toluca earned a penalty kick and converted it to tie the game at 2-2.
In the 76th minute, Amaury Escoto scored off of a rebound and put FC Juarez back up 3-2.
FC Juarez improved to 1-1-1 and currently sit in third place in the Liga MX standings. Three matches into the season, this is the best start FC Juarez has gotten off to in club history.