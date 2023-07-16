TOLUCA, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez (2-1-0, 7 points) continued its great start to the 2023 Torneo Apertura season after it collected a 4-2 win over Toluca (1-1-1, 4 points) at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday.

FC Juarez’s goal scorers were Agustin Urzi (18′), Sebastian Saucedo (64′), Amaury Escoto (77′), and Aitor Garcia (90+6′) in Sunday’s match.

Toluca got goals from Robert Morales (20′) and Tiago Volpi (70′) who scored off of a penalty kick.

Urzi got things going for FC Juarez after he scored a volley off a lob from Puma Chavez in the 18th minute of the match. Urzi’s goal put Los Bravos up 1-0.

Agustín Urzi prendió el balón de volea e inauguró el marcador en el Nemesio Diez.#LigaBBVAMX | #Apertura2023 | 📹#NoTeLoPierdas pic.twitter.com/Or4Ka7ns0D — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 16, 2023

Moments later, Robert Morales took advantage of a defensive mistake by FC Juarez and tied the game at 1-1 in the 20th minute f the match. The match was tied 1-1 at the half.

Robert Morales anotó su primer gol con los Escarlatas y empató el encuentro.#LigaBBVAMX | #Apertura2023 | 📹#NoTeLoPierdas pic.twitter.com/4haN77zfUe — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 16, 2023

In the second half, Sebastian Saucedo scored from outside the box after launching a rocket into the back of the net. Saucedo put FC Juarez up 2-1 in the 64th minute.

De fuera del área, Sebastián Saucedo le dio la ventaja a los Bravos.#LigaBBVAMX | #Apertura2023 | 📹#NoTeLoPierdas pic.twitter.com/llPc747gNf — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 16, 2023

In the 67th minute, Toluca earned a penalty kick and converted it to tie the game at 2-2.

In the 76th minute, Amaury Escoto scored off of a rebound and put FC Juarez back up 3-2.

¡¡¡Amaury Escoto!!! Los Bravos tomaron nuevamente la ventaja en el partido.#LigaBBVAMX | #Apertura2023 | 📹#NoTeLoPierdas pic.twitter.com/uDQoK3auuE — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 16, 2023 Los Bravos would pad its lead after scoring another goal in stoppage time. Aitor Garcia may have scored the easiest goal of his life after he knocked in the ball into an empty net as Toluca had goalkeeper Tiago Volpi out of his box to give them an extra man in an effort to equalize the game.

FC Juarez improved to 1-1-1 and currently sit in third place in the Liga MX standings. Three matches into the season, this is the best start FC Juarez has gotten off to in club history.