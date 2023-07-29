AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – FC Juárez (2-1-0, Liga MX) grabbed a 3-1 win over Austin FC (9-5-9, MLS) at Q2 Stadium in a must-win match to continue its run in the Leagues Cup.

After it went down 1-0 in the 23′ of the match, FC Juárez scored a trio of goals to take the win. Sebastian Saucedo scored off a free kick in ’35. Aitor Garcia cranked out two goals within a span of less than 10 minutes (62′, 69′).

¡La Voltereta! 😎



Con este gran recurso, Aitor García anota el 1-2 para @fcjuarezoficial.#LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Rdwdxr6XEU — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 30, 2023

With the win, FC Juárez finished in second place in the ‘South 1’ group of the Leagues Cup and secured a spot in the knockout rounds of the tournament. The way Leagues Cup is formatted, the top two teams in each group advance to the bracket portion of the tournament.

Mazatlán won the group, finishing group play with 5 points, and FC Juárez was second place after finishing with 4 points.

FC Juarez will now face off against the reigning MLS champions, LAFC (10-7-6, MLS), in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.