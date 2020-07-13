FC Juarez announces 2020 Liga MX Apertura schedule

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – FC Juarez announced the schedule for its upcoming campaign in Liga MX on Sunday evening, the second year the Bravos will play in the Mexican top division.

The Bravos will open the entire Liga MX season, when they play at Atletico de San Luis on July 23. The game will be televised internationally on ESPN Deportes. The majority of FC Juarez’s matches will be played on Friday nights.

🐴💚 / ¡Aparta las fechas!



Te dejamos el calendario oficial para el torneo Guard1anes 2020



👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻#JuárezEsElNumberOne #Guard1anes2020 pic.twitter.com/9BZ2Th5Pkz — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) July 13, 2020

FC Juarez will have multiple big home matches in the 2020 Apertura. The Bravos will welcome Chivas to town on Aug. 12, and they close the season out at home against Mexican powerhouse Club America Nov. 6.

As of now, it is unlikely for FC Juarez to welcome fans into Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez for home matches.