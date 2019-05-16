Experience leads Santa Teresa to State Tournament Video

SANTA TERESA, NM (KTSM) - Experience is everything when it comes to performing in the playoffs. You either have it or you don't and it's not something you can simulate.

Our New Mexico 4A playoff quarterfinal match-up is set:

#6 Santa Teresa Desert Warriors (21-5) vs #3 Artesia Bulldogs (19-9) this coming Thursday at 1:00 pm at Rio Rancho High School.@Fchavezeptimes @AndyMorganTV @JPGroves @KayleeKFOX_CBS @RomanoCBS4 @ColinDeaverTV pic.twitter.com/iZ0bLcLaxw — Santa Teresa Desert Warrior Baseball (@DesertSanta) May 11, 2019

The Santa Teresa baseball team has been and there and done that when it comes to first and second round games in the NMAA State Baseball Championships. The Desert Warriors also have team chemistry working for them, which they hope can lead them to a state championship.

"After being in the playoffs the last 10 years, this is our second Elite 8 and we've had one Final 4, this is the group that is very talented," said head coach Gilbert Bailon. "They've been playing together and there's experience there. They know what to do."

The Desert Warriors are led by senior pitcher Braden Gluth, who pitched a no-hitter in a playoff start last week.

Have a day @braden_gluth! The senior throws a no-hitter, striking out 12 in @DesertSanta's Game 1 win over Kirtland Central in the first round of the @_NMAA playoffs. His stuff was electric in Santa Teresa's 6-0 win. #KTSM9Sports @STHSWarriors pic.twitter.com/u0Gl99PlXy — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) May 10, 2019

"We've been playing together for ten years now. We have that bond and being the team that we are, it's all about being united as a team," said Gluth.

Santa Teresa, the No. 6 seed in the state tournament, will play No. 3 Artesia on Thursday in the State Quarterfinals. The game will be played in Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 1 p.m. MDT. From this point on in the tournament, it will be single elimination, so it's win or go home time for the Desert Warriors.