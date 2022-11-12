Faith Nyathi, left, and Adams Biwott were both named All-America after the national junior college cross country championships.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College runner Faith Nyathi won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Cross Country Championship in Tallahassee, Florida.

Along with winning the national championship, she also was named All-America and the Western Region Athlete of the Year. Men’s runner Adams Biwott finished fourth, also earning All-America honors.

The Tejanas, led by Faith Nyathi with a time of 17:47 in the 5K race, finished in sixth place as a team in the women’s competition. Also competing for the Tejanas were Alondra Valles (34th place), Karyme Garcia (52), Crystal Peterson (54) and Ana Rojas (74).

The Tejanos, led by Biwott with a time of 24:38 in the 8K race, finished in fourth place. Also competing for the Tejanos were Amos Yego (18), Kelvin Chiku (24), Israel David (26) and Emmanuel Biwott (55).

Next up, the teams stay in Tallahassee, Florida for the NJCAA Division 1 Half Marathon National Championship on Nov. 15.