EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Coronado High School basketball standout Daniel Amigo has been suiting up for team Mexico at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup that is being held across the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Amigo is part of a Mexico squad that qualified for the FIBA Basketball World Cup for just the second time in 50 years.

The accomplishment of qualifiying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup and getting the opportunity to be there and compete against some of the best players across the globe has made for a special experience for the El Paso native.

“It’s an insane experience. You’re obviously playing the best of the best of every country. It’s world class players from every country,” Amigo said. “It was super tough to get here, but second time in 50 years was a huge accomplishment for Mexico. I know there’s a lot of Mexicans in the 915 so it’s cool to represent them too.”

Former @coronadoMBB standout @Danielamigo44 is playing for the Mexican national team at the 2023 @FIBAWC in the Philippines. It's just the second time in 50 years Mexico has qualified; Amigo and his teammates play Egypt tomorrow. He says the experience has been an awesome one. pic.twitter.com/tgZKllToUC — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 28, 2023

After suffering a 96-66 defeat to Lithuania on Sunday, Mexico was knocked out of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Amigo and Mexico will still get to play one more game. Mexico will take on Egypt to finalize the standings in Group D. Game will tip off at 2:30 a.m. MT on Tuesday. You can watch the game on ESPN+.