El Pasoan preps for second run at New York City Marathon Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - It is literally a marathon, not a sprint and during Kimberly Wright's first trip to the TCS New York City Marathon in 2017, there was almost a point of no return.

Tonight at 10 after the #StanleyCup Finals on KTSM: El Pasoan Kimberly Wright is running in November's NYC Marathon for the second time. Why her job makes her training regimen a little more difficult. Here's a picture of her crossing the finish line in New York in 2017! pic.twitter.com/fgTEXiFYtA — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 6, 2019

"I wanted to die at mile 21," said Wright.

However, the El Pasoan persevered and finished all 26.2 miles. On November 3, 2019, she'll return to the Big Apple to run the race for the second time.

"The greatest thing about the NYC Marathon is that every step you take, they're cheering you on," said Wright. "Every borough you go in to, they're welcoming you."

Wright will make the trip this year as a member of Team TCS. She is one of 50 winners of the Team TCS Teacher Contest. In addition to her time as a marathoner, Wright travels North America as the program manager for Discovery Education. The organization brings computer science, STEM, and computational thinking training to school teachers, all for free.

Wright's job allows her to travel a lot and teach educators for grades K-12 how to use technology they can use in their classrooms. The technology includes high-tech drones and robots.

"When people ask me what I do, I say that I get to play with robots for a living," said Wright.

Her travels for work sometimes make her marathon training regimens less than ideal, but she makes them happen.

"Last time I ran the NYC Marathon, I actually had a red eye flight the night before, which was awful, so I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen again," said Wright. It's a matter of fitting in 20-40 miles per week in between travel and work everything else."

Wright has aspirations of finishing this year's marathon in less than 4.5 hours, but the experience of being there is worth all the hard work.

"You're running alongside professional athletes at the same time as the mom next door," said Wright.