El Paso plays long ball, powers past Sacramento 7-2

New El Paso catcher Michael Cantu hit two home runs in his first Triple-A game Tuesday, as the Chihuahuas beat the Sacramento River Cats 7-2. The Chihuahuas took three of the four games for their seventh series win in their last eight tries.

Boog Powell also homered for El Paso, giving the Chihuahuas a league-leading 93 home runs through 40 games. Robert Stock, Luis Perdomo and Carlos Torres all pitched a scoreless inning to close the game for El Paso. The Chihuahuas are now 15-4 in road games this season.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-river-cats/2019/05/14/580211#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580211

Team Records: El Paso (27-12), Sacramento (18-21)

Next Game: Thursday, 6:35 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (0-1, 5.60) vs. Albuquerque RHP Tim Melville (1-0, 1.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 7 Sacramento 2 – Tuesday

WP: Stock (2-0)

LP: Gustave (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:00

Attn: 5,879