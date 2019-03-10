El Paso Locomotive falls to Oklahoma City in inaugural home opener Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: El Paso Locomotive FC via Twitter [ + - ] Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - All aboard! After more than a year of preparation, the El Paso Locomotive has finally arrived in Downtown El Paso.

"El Paso is moving up and...we're bringing in new stuff," Locomotive fan Victor Yebez said. "The citizens of the town just accept it and want to support everything that comes in."

Whether they call it "soccer" or "futbol", thousands of fans packed the sold-out Southwest University Park to witness the team's inaugural home opener against Oklahoma City Energy FC.

"I want this identity to be this a team of the people," General Manager Andrew Forrest said. "This is for them."

Derek Gebhard scored the first goal in team history to tie the game 1-1.

Oklahoma responded with two other goals to eventually win the game 3-1.

Although the game may not have ended with a Locomotive win, some fans tell KTSM they're still excited to have a USL team in the Sun City.

"I grew up playing soccer. I think it's great that they're bringing a soccer team," Arturo Guzman said. "I feel like as I walked in I saw people that I played against here home and it's great."

The Locomotive will now hit the road to play Salt Lake City next Saturday before returning home on March 23 against Rio Grande Valley.