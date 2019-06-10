El Paso drops series finale at Omaha, 5-3

Jose Pirela hit two home runs for El Paso Monday afternoon but the Chihuahuas lost 5-3 to the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park. The two teams split the close four-game series, with all games decided by four runs or less.

All 11 Omaha hits Monday were singles. Infielder Seth Mejias-Brean went 2-for-4 for El Paso and has reached base in nine of his last 14 plate appearances.

Monday was only the sixth time the Chihuahuas lost after scoring first, compared to 30 wins. Ty France hit a solo home run in the first inning Monday, giving El Paso a first-inning run in each of the last three games.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Tuesday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-storm-chasers/2019/06/10/580012#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580012

Team Records: El Paso (41-23), Omaha (32-33)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. New Orleans RHP Ben Meyer (2-4, 6.98) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (5-2, 5.94). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Omaha 5 El Paso 3 – Monday

WP: Blewett (5-5)

LP: Allen (4-3)

S: Hill (3)

Time: 2:34

Attn: 4,192