El Paso Community College student named national athlete of the week for second time this month

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTSM) – Faith Nyathi, from El Paso Community College, was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NCJAA) Division 1 female athlete of the week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the second time in three weeks.

Nyathi earned the title for the second time after winning the New Mexico Highlands Invitational in Hobbs, New Mexico, Saturday. She led the EPCC women’s team to a 2nd place finish.

Nyathi won the race with a time of 18:04 for the 5k race. She once again dominated the field with being one minute and 21 seconds ahead of her closest competitor. Nyathi was first nationally recognized on October 2, when she won by one minute and 24 seconds.

Faith comes to EPCC from Zimbabwe. She is a freshman majoring in Kinesiology.

“I want to combine my studies with running. It is easy to run for EPCC, our team is so friendly and we do everything together.”

The EPCC cross country teams will move on to the NJCAA Region V Championship on October 30 in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Then, on November 13, the team will travel to Richmond, Virginia for the NJCAA Division 1 National Championships.

