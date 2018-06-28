El Paso comes together to send Parkland to State 7on7 Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Parkland made program history earlier this month when the Matadors punched a ticket to the Texas State 7on7 Tournament for the first time.

“We've talked to them about being better every year in whatever we're doing,” Matadors head coach Eric Frontz said. “If it's 7on7, then that's what it is. Hopefully it'll carry on to the season."

Parkland has prepared for this moment, and they’re ready.

“All the things that we've been through to get to this place that we're at right now, it took a lot of hard work and we're just going to keep going,” senior running back Deion Hankins said.

The trip won't come easy. It involves a 10-hour car ride to College Station and hotel stays for 20 players. So, Parkland's parents set up a GoFundMe to raise the money the Matadors needed.

“They're all in for us and wherever we travel out of town they're doing all they can for us," Hankins said.

The Parkland parents may have started it, but the El Paso community quickly jumped on the bandwagon.

“They've been supportive for us the last few years especially,” said Frontz. “We're really thankful for that. It's going to be a long ride but it'll definitely be an experience these kids won't forget."

The Matadors have raised money in other ways, but the GoFundMe adds another level to the support.

“It gives us an opportunity to have alumni from out of town still support us without having to come to Parkland and buy a shirt. Our community is fantastic,” Frontz said.

Now the only thing left to do, is bring home a championship.

"I’m excited to just play and see everybody, it's my first time going out of town for 7on7,” said senior safety Dontavius Campbell. “I watch a lot of the 7on7 stuff on YouTube. I'm really into it and I'm ready to play.”

The Matadors open the Tournament Friday at noon MDT against Richmond Foster. They’ll follow that with a bout with Temple at 2 pm, then wrap up Division I Pool A play at 4 pm against Sachse. The top two qualifiers from each pool advance to Saturday’s Championship Bracket, while the bottom two teams drop into the Consolation Bracket.