EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment unveiled the Marvel-designed team logo for the 2023 season on Thursday.

It’s part of the “Marvel Defenders of the Diamond” series where the logo will be worn on-field for the first time during the Chihuahuas 10th year celebration in 2023.

Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas

The Chihuahuas will unveil merchandise featuring the new logo on a later date. Fans who wish to be notified when merchandise goes on sale, ticket information for “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” game can visit the El Paso Chihuahuas website.