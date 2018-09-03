Sports

El Paso Chihuahuas drop last game of regular season

Team finishes with 82-57 record

Posted: Sep 03, 2018

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Chihuahuas lost the final game of the regular season Monday afternoon with a 5-4 final score against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Shane Peterson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs Monday, and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Designated hitter Francisco Mejia also went 2-for-4 in his third consecutive multi-hit game.

The Chihuahuas and Rainiers split their four-game series. The Chihuahuas have recorded eight wins and two splits in their last 10 series of the season.

According to team officials, the dogs are now 1-4 all-time in regular season finales.

The Chihuahuas (82-57) will begin the best-of-five playoff series against Fresno Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. 

