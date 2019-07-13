El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is deeply rooted in its baseball history. The Sun City has produced a number of professional baseball players over the years, not to mention all the tradition of Diablos and Chihuahuas baseball.

The El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame, established in 1988, is another example of El Paso’s affinity for baseball.

Five new members make of the Class of 2019:

Albert Montes

· MVP, Player of the Year, All City and All District selection for Socorro High School

· Named NJCAA World Series “Outstanding Pitcher” twice pitching Grayson JC to consecutive National Championships in 1999 and 2000; posted winning record pitching for the University of Texas

· Drafted by the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants

Matthew Banales

· Awarded Most Outstanding Umpire at 2002 Southern Umpires Camp in Atlanta GA

· Selected by peers to represent El Paso twice as representative for Texas High School Final 4 UIL State Tournament; consistent selection for High School Playoff games

· Selected to umpire numerous State and Regional youth championship games

Armando Femath

· Active in Baseball for 46 years from Little League to Collegiate ball; coached youth baseball

· Named All-District and All-City shortstop and Pitcher for Ysleta High School

· Pitched for NAIA college power Dallas Baptist College

Arturo Bravo

· 3-year All City and All District selection for Austin High School

· Earned All-Conference and All-WAC Honors

· Attended USC where he earned the Doctor of Dentistry degree in 1983

Michael Cox

· Selected All-District and All City in his senior year leading Riverside High School to its first District championship

· .400 Batting Average with 7-1 pitching record his junior year at Riverside High School

· Played collegiately at Hill College and Hardin Simmons University

The Class of 2019 will be inducted into the El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame at the induction banquet of Sunday night.