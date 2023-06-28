EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2023 at the El Paso Community College, Administrative Services Center.

The Class of 2023 ceremony was headlined by the posthumous induction of WWE Hall of Famer and El Paso’s own Eddie Guerrero. Eddie’s sister, Linda Guerrero Rodriguez, was at the ceremony and spoke on behalf of Eddie Guerrero.

In the living athlete category, Evwella Munn, a Jefferson High School grad and former University of Texas women’s basketball star, was inducted into the EPAHOF. Joining Munn in that category were track and field stars Jeanette Castro Lawrence and Dale Laverty.

“I’m humbled. I’m honored that something that I was so passionate about resonated with others and they saw fit to induct me this year into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.” Munn said.

Pat O’ Neill, a long time Administrator in the Clint, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts went into the coaches category. Larry Vucan was the second induction into the coaches category this year. The El Paso native has led Southlake Carroll High School to three state baseball championships. He was also named the National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2022.

“Really watching these guys that have been in the on the plaques before, it is such an honor to be with them,” Vucan said. “I remember idolizing them growing up and now to be a part of it is quite an honor.”

In the official’s category, Charlie Miller was inducted. Miller has established himself as a well-respected official after calling volleyball and basketball games at the high school and collegiate levels for the last 49 years.

“As an official, you’re just supposed to facilitate the game. You’re not supposed to be in the limelight,” Miller said. “So, I’m very amazed to be here and very honored to be here.”

Finally, Rick Hernandez was inducted into the support/media category. Hernandez has contributed so much to the El Paso football community throughout the years. He plays a big part in the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game every year. He’s the founding member of the El Paso Football Coach’s Clinic and was a long-time analyst on KTSM 9’s Overtime high school football wrap up show.”

“It’s kind of the pinnacle. It’s a great honor and I’m really, really excited to join this fraternity of a group of overachievers and people that excel in their fields.” Hernandez said.