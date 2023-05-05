EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Dorado High School football star Ryan Estrada picked up another Division I offer on Friday.

Estrada announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Texas Tech University.

This is Estrada’s fourth Division I offer and second offer that comes from a Power 5 program. So far, the soon to be sophomore at El Dorado High has received offers from UTSA, SMU, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

As a freshman in 2022, Estrada rushed for 1,326 yards and 13 touchdowns; caught 23 passes for 280 yards four touchdowns; and even threw a touchdown pass.