Edwards drafted by Mets in 31st round

New Mexico State baseball saw its second player drafted Wednesday afternoon when Andrew Edwards was selected in the 31st round (928th overall) by the New York Mets.

“Being a professional baseball player has been a lifelong dream of mine,“ Edwards said from his home. “It’s still so surreal but I am beyond blessed and excited and I cannot wait to get going! Thank you to the Mets organization for the opportunity. Go Mets!“

Edwards joins shortstop Joey Ortiz, who was NM State’s highest draft pick (4th round, 108th overall), in this year’s 2019 MLB Draft class marking it the first time the Aggies have had multiple players drafted since Daniel Johnson, Joe Galindo and Tyler Erwin went off the board in 2016. He also becomes the third Aggie to be drafted by the Mets and first since Marcel Renteria went in the sixth round back in 2017.

“What an exciting day for [Andrew] Edwards and his family being drafted by the New York Mets,” assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Terry Davis said. “Andrew made a commitment to his body and mechanics over the last two years and it all paid off today. The Mets got a good one!”

The Tucson, Ariz., joined the Aggies in 2018 but sat out due to injury and made his first Division I appearance against Texas Southern in the 2019 season-opener, tossing an inning of scoreless ball with a pair of strikeouts. His lone win of the season in relief against Northern Colorado on April 12 at home, 10-9.

“Andrew has tremendous upside with a gift left-handed arm,” pitching coach Anthony Claggett remarked. “He is a sponge for pitching knowledge and is a coachable young man who is always wanting to learn. He will be a great fit in the Mets organization. He can go up to 95 MPH with his fastball with an above average two-seam change up and an improving slider.”

Edwards wrapped up his lone season on the hill for NM State tossing 22.2 innings of work in 24 appearances for the Aggies while punching out 30 batters. In his 24 appearances, the lefty had nine games with multiple strikeouts – including a pair of games where he struck out the side. He also held batters to just .270 average this past spring.