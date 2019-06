The Eastwood and Parkland football teams earned spots in the Texas State 7on7 football tournament later this month in College Station on Saturday night.

The Troopers and Matadors were the two qualifying teams out of El Paso, beating 14 other teams vying for a spot at state.

For Parkland, it’s their second straight trip to State 7on7. Eastwood replaces Franklin as the other team out of the Sun City to head to state.

The State 7on7 Tournament is held in College Station June 27-29.