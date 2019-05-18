Eastlake track & field standouts ink letters of intent Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - It was a banner day for the Eastlake track & field program on Friday. Three student/athletes signing their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to compete at the next level.

Big day over at Eastlake High School. Track & Field standouts Amaris Chavez (@MeanGreenTrack), Keith Rodriguez (@UTEPTrack), and Carlos Armendariz (South Arkansas) signing their National Letters of Intent. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/SsKg7YtMb8 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) May 17, 2019

Amaris Chavez, a five-time regional qualifier and cross country state qualifier, signed her NLI to the University of North Texas.

"All of the support I've had, all of the hard work that I've put in in the mornings of waking up and putting in all of this mileage, eating right, sleeping right... it all paid off," said Chavez.

Keith Rodriguez is headed just up the road to UTEP. Rodriguez is a three-time district champion and a three-time regional qualifier. He will compete in the pole vault and the decathlon for the Miners. Rodriguez joins several other former Falcons on the UTEP campus.

"A lot of the athletes I know there will push me," said Rodriguez. "They will really push me because they know me. They're not afraid to push me, so it will be great."

Carlos Armendariz signed to South Arkansas, a Division II program. Armendariz is a four-time regional qualifier and cross country state qualifier.