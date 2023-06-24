COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastlake and Eastwood football teams both bowed out of the State 7on7 Tournament in College Station on Saturday morning.
Eastlake suffered a 19-14 loss to College Park in the first round of the consolation bracket tournament. Eastlake went 1-3 in the tournament.
Eastwood fell 24-13 to McKinney in the first round of the consolation bracket tournament. The Troopers went 0-4 in the tournament.
This was the Troopers fourth consecutive trip to the State 7on7 Tournament. This was the third year in a row that the Falcons qualified for the State 7on7 Tournament.