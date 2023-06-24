COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastlake and Eastwood football teams both bowed out of the State 7on7 Tournament in College Station on Saturday morning.

Eastlake suffered a 19-14 loss to College Park in the first round of the consolation bracket tournament. Eastlake went 1-3 in the tournament.

That’s a wrap for our guys and @EHSFalconFB at the @Texas7on7 State Tournament. Our dudes dudes competed with the states best and never backed down. Back to work on Monday! #UFH pic.twitter.com/X3lpzQkns0 — COACH FRONTZ 2.0 (@CoachFrontz) June 24, 2023

Eastwood fell 24-13 to McKinney in the first round of the consolation bracket tournament. The Troopers went 0-4 in the tournament.

Didn’t go our way this weekend, but always a lot to be grateful for as we wrap up our fifth trip to College Station.



I love this group.



62 days till kickoff against Southlake Carroll.#GOTROOP #FAETW pic.twitter.com/knx4CEV14k — Julio Lopez (@EHSCoachLopez) June 24, 2023

This was the Troopers fourth consecutive trip to the State 7on7 Tournament. This was the third year in a row that the Falcons qualified for the State 7on7 Tournament.